Border Enforcement Security Task Force Seizes 30,000+ Fentanyl Pills from Alleged Trafficker in Tukwila, Washington

A 46-year-old Mexican citizen is in federal custody tonight charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, for some 30,000 fentanyl pills found in his pick-up truck, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. David Garcia-Garcia made his appearance on the criminal complaint this afternoon. He remains detained pending further hearings.

According to records filed in the case, the Border Enforcement Security Task Force became aware that a dealer known as “Daby” was offering fentanyl for sale. Agents were able to identify Daby as an alias for Garcia-Garcia. A meeting was arranged with Garcia-Garcia near a restaurant in Tukwila to review the goods for a possible drug sale. Following the drug meeting, officers moved in and arrested Garcia-Garcia and impounded his truck.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the truck and found multiple packages of fentanyl pills – the total was more than three kilos – likely more than 30,000 fentanyl pills.

Because of the amount of fentanyl involved, Garcia-Garcia faces a mandatory minimum ten years in prison and up to 40 years in prison.

The charges contained in the criminal complaint are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Garcia-Garcia faces deportation following any prison term.

The case was investigated by agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and officers from Homeland Security Investigation (HSI), and the Seattle Police Department.

Read more at DEA