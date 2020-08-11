Border Patrol Agents Intercept Ultralight Aircraft Narcotic Smuggling Attempt

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents foiled a methamphetamine smuggling attempt on August 8 after they observed an ultralight aircraft flying at a low altitude east of Highway 111 and south of Jasper Road.

Agents responded to the area and located a yellow duffle bag and a metal basket on a field road 100 yards northwest of Jasper Road and Meadows Road. Inside the duffle bag, agents discovered multiple packages wrapped in cellophane containing a white crystal-like substance. Agents then transported the basket, the duffle bag, and all of its contents to the Calexico Border Patrol Station for further processing.

At the station, agents tested the contents of the packages. The contents tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. The total weight of the methamphetamine was 151.25 pounds with an estimated street value of $340,312.

The narcotic packages were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Read the story at CBP

