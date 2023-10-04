Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens Sworn in at Change of Command Ceremony

Jason Owens was sworn in as 26th Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol in a Change of Command Ceremony at CBP Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Chief Raul Ortiz retired this summer after a 32-year career with the U.S. Border Patrol.

Owens is a 25-year veteran of the Border Patrol whose leadership roles have included chief of the U.S. Border Patrol Academy and chief of the Houlton Sector.

“Congratulations, @USBPChief,” tweeted Acting Commissioner Troy Miller. “I know you will lead our men and women in green with Honor First.”

“I’m grateful to former Chief Ortiz for his leadership of the U.S. Border Patrol and 32+ years of service to our country. Chief Ortiz worked tirelessly to ensure that the men and women of USBP had the resources they needed to perform their jobs, and @CBP was better off for it,” Miller continued. “I am confident Chief Owens will ably lead the U.S. Border Patrol into its 100th year and beyond, and I know that he will continue to be a champion for our brave men and women in green.”