79 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, October 27, 2023
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationCBP

Border Patrol Clocking 1,000 ‘known gotaways’ per Day

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Migrants in the Del Rio Sector (CBP photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources confirmed to Fox News that there have been more than 23,000 “known gotaways” since the new fiscal year began on Oct. 1.

That means more than 1,000 individuals were seen or detected by Border Patrol agents but not apprehended per day this month.

Sources say figures like these representing the rate at which people are crossing illegallyand disappearing into the interior are keeping border officials up at night because American authorities have no idea who these estimated 1,000 individuals coming over each day are, where they are from or why they are coming here illegally.

Read the whole story from Fox News here.

Previous article
CBP’s Green Trade Strategy
Next article
Biden Administration Snubs Coast Guard In Emergency Funding Request
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights