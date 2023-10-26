Biden Administration Snubs Coast Guard In Emergency Funding Request

For the second time in two years, the Biden Administration has effectively snubbed the U.S. Coast Guard, shutting the under-funded and overtasked maritime law enforcement agency out of a wide-ranging supplemental funding instrument.

Last week, the Office of Management and Budget put forward an enormous, $50 billion dollar emergency supplemental funding request, asking Congress to boost U.S. security efforts in Ukraine as well as the Middle East, the Pacific and at the border—all places where the U.S. Coast Guard is hard at work.

But the Coast Guard, operating from a modest $13 billion budget, got nothing. America’s second Navy was ignored.

