Border Patrol Clocking 1,000 ‘known gotaways’ per Day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources confirmed to Fox News that there have been more than 23,000 “known gotaways” since the new fiscal year began on Oct. 1.

That means more than 1,000 individuals were seen or detected by Border Patrol agents but not apprehended per day this month.

Sources say figures like these representing the rate at which people are crossing illegallyand disappearing into the interior are keeping border officials up at night because American authorities have no idea who these estimated 1,000 individuals coming over each day are, where they are from or why they are coming here illegally.

