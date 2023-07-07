Border Patrol Intercepts Human Smuggling Attempt Using Hay Bales

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station intercepted a human smuggling attempt utilizing a trailer pulling hay bales in Hebbronville, Texas.

The event occurred on July 1, when Border Patrol agents encountered a pickup truck hauling hay bales on top of a flatbed trailer when it approached the primary inspection lane of the FM 1017 Border Patrol checkpoint. Agents conducted a search of the hay bales and discovered people inside. A total of 13 individuals were discovered hiding inside the hay bales.

Border Patrol agents transported the individuals to the Hebbronville Station for processing. After record checks were conducted it was revealed that they were in the country illegally. All the individuals were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala and will be processed accordingly. Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case and will be prosecuting the driver for human smuggling.

