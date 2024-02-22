Joel Martinez, the acting deputy chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, has decided to retire amidst an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving female Border Patrol employees. Two sources familiar with the situation have confirmed his departure.

Martinez assumed the position of acting deputy chief in January but is now facing an inquiry by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility. The investigation was initiated following complaints from multiple female employees who accuse Martinez of engaging in sexual misconduct during his tenure in the Laredo, Texas, border sector.

The sources divulged that the women allege Martinez made explicit and aggressive comments regarding his desire to engage in sexual activities with them. They further claim to have felt threatened and pressured by Martinez to comply with his advances.

While The Washington Post was the first to report Martinez’s suspension on the 15th of February, the reason for it was not initially disclosed.

In response to inquiries about Martinez, a spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) informed NBC News, “We do not tolerate misconduct within our ranks.”

The spokesperson continued, stating, “When we discover any alleged or potential misconduct, we immediately refer it for investigation and cooperate fully with any criminal or administrative investigations. This is the case whether the alleged misconduct occurs on or off duty. Federal privacy laws prohibit discussion of individual cases.”

The retirement of the second-highest-ranking official in the U.S. Border Patrol under these circumstances underscores the seriousness of the allegations and the commitment of CBP to thoroughly investigate and address any misconduct within its ranks.