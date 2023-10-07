Canadian Resident Indicted for Human-Smuggling and Assault Charges

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont announced that Andres Morales-Murrieta, 30, will be arraigned in the District of Vermont on October 6, 2023. A federal grand jury sitting in Burlington, Vermont returned a two-count indictment this afternoon alleging that Morales-Murrieta brought a migrant without legal status to the United States on September 21, 2023, and that he physically assaulted and resisted a federal agent when confronted. Morales-Murrieta made an initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle on a criminal complaint alleging similar charges on September 25, 2023, and he was ordered detained pending further proceedings.

According to court records, United States Border Patrol agents disrupted a human-smuggling event in which Morales-Murrieta led a group of migrants from rural Canada into the United States near Ballard Road in the town of Highgate, Vermont on September 21, 2023. A Border Patrol Agent located the group and watched many of them enter a vehicle at approximately 2:15 a.m. The vehicle departed the area while one man from the group—later identified as Morales-Murrieta, a resident of Montreal, Quebec—stayed behind and began walking north. The agent attempted to reach Morales-Murrieta, but he noticed the agent and ran. Two agents were able to locate Morales-Murrieta shortly thereafter. When they attempted to detain him, Morales-Murrieta physically resisted, tried to escape, and struck one of the agents with his fists and elbows. He was ultimately restrained and arrested by the agents.

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that an indictment contains allegations only and that Morales-Murietta remains presumed innocent unless and until he is convicted of a crime. As presently charged, Morales-Murietta faces a maximum sentence of 5 years of imprisonment for the human-smuggling offense and a maximum sentence of 8 years of imprisonment for the assault. The actual sentence following any conviction would be determined with reference to Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the rapid response and efforts of the United States Border Patrol.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Lasher and Colin Owyang. Morales-Murrieta is represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Sara Puls, Esq.

