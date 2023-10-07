Alabama Man Who Advertised 3D Printing on Social Media Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Transferring Machine Gun Conversion Devices

U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger has sentenced Ivan Hollingsworth (35, Florence, AL) to 10 years in federal prison for transferring machinegun conversion devices and theft of government funds. The court also ordered Hollingsworth to forfeit $46,426.91, which is traceable to proceeds of the offense involving the theft of government funds. As part of his sentence, the court also ordered Hollingsworth to pay the same amount in restitution to the Social Security Administration. Hollingsworth had pleaded guilty on April 10, 2023.

According to the plea agreement, Hollingsworth manufactured and transferred hundreds of 3D printed auto sears, which are parts designed and intended for use in converting a weapon into a machinegun. Hollingsworth advertised his 3D printing business through social media.

Between December 2021 and March 2022, Hollingsworth communicated with an undercover ATF agent and negotiated the sale and transfer of hundreds of auto sears, which he delivered from Alabama to Florida via the U.S. Postal Service.

On March 17, 2022, federal agents executed a search warrant at Hollingsworth’s residence and located a machinegun, 111 3D printed auto sears, 11 silencers, and three 3D printers.

Additionally, court records show that beginning in June 2018, and continuing through October 2022, in the Northern District of Alabama, Hollingsworth stole and converted to for his own use $46,426.91 in funds belonging to the Social Security Administration. Those funds represented Social Security disability benefits intended for another person.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Social Security Administration – Office of the Inspector General. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ilianys Rivera Miranda.

