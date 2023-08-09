CBP Announces Temporary Closure of the Amistad Dam Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations Laredo Field Office will temporarily close the Amistad Dam International Bridge.

On Thursday, August 10, 2023, the Amistad Dam Port of Entry, located on Texas Spur 349 in Del Rio, Texas, will be temporarily closed and cease all normal operations from August 10, 2023, through November 10, 2023. This most recent closure is at the request of the Agencia Nacional de Aduanas de Mexico (ANAM), due to the scheduled remodeling of the Mexico Customs installations located at the Amistad Dam.

Hours at the Del Rio Port of Entry as well as cargo operations remain unaffected.

CBP would like to remind the traveling public the importance of obtaining and utilizing their equipped radio frequency identification documents (RFID) such as U.S. passport cards and newer versions (i.e., since 2011) of the border crossing card and resident alien card, to utilize the Ready Lanes and for travelers to have their entry documents ready as they approach the booth to facilitate their processing. Travelers may also monitor the wait times at the Del Rio Port of Entry to using the following link: https://bwt.cbp.gov/index.html

