76 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityCustoms & Immigration

CBP Announces Temporary Closure of the Amistad Dam Port of Entry

Hours at the Del Rio Port of Entry as well as cargo operations remain unaffected.

By Homeland Security Today
The border station at Amistad Dam in 2012 (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations Laredo Field Office will temporarily close the Amistad Dam International Bridge.

On Thursday, August 10, 2023, the Amistad Dam Port of Entry, located on Texas Spur 349 in Del Rio, Texas, will be temporarily closed and cease all normal operations from August 10, 2023, through November 10, 2023. This most recent closure is at the request of the Agencia Nacional de Aduanas de Mexico (ANAM), due to the scheduled remodeling of the Mexico Customs installations located at the Amistad Dam.

Hours at the Del Rio Port of Entry as well as cargo operations remain unaffected.

CBP would like to remind the traveling public the importance of obtaining and utilizing their equipped radio frequency identification documents (RFID) such as U.S. passport cards and newer versions (i.e., since 2011) of the border crossing card and resident alien card, to utilize the Ready Lanes and for travelers to have their entry documents ready as they approach the booth to facilitate their processing.  Travelers may also monitor the wait times at the Del Rio Port of Entry to using the following link: https://bwt.cbp.gov/index.html

Read more at CBP

Previous articleBorder Patrol Breaks Ground on New Station in Champlain, New York
Next articleICE Issues Interim Final Rule to Modernize Immigration Bonds
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals