CBP Announces Temporary Closures and New Hours for Border Crossing Locations

Based on the President’s determination, as part of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP’s) continued effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 via travel across our borders, we are assisting Health and Human Services in implementing their authority under Title 42, U. S. Code 265 in accordance with existing Title 8 authority and prohibiting the entry of certain persons into the United States. With this, the Area Port of Champlain announces the temporary closure and reduced hours for local border crossings.

Beginning April 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. there will be new border crossing hours of 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m at the following locations:

Rouses Point

Overton Corners

Mooers

Trout River

Fort Covington

The Ports of Champlain and Chateauguay will remain open 24/7 for appropriate commercial and essential passenger traffic. The Rouses Point boat dock will remain closed.

For additional information continue to follow us on Twitter @CBPBuffalo and @DFOBuffalo.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)