CBP in New England Temporarily Reduces Hours At Some Ports

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will temporarily reduce operating hours at certain ports of entry effective Monday, April 6.

On March 21, the United States and Canada jointly enacted restrictions on all non-essential travel across their borders. Following a review of traffic and operations, CBP will adjust the hours of operation to better serve the public in response to COVID-19. These measures allow CBP to allocate resources to nearby locations to ensure continued flow of essential commerce. Decisions on adjustments of hours were made in coordination with the Canada Border Services Agency. All reductions in operating hours are temporary, and will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

Temporary Reduction of Hours:

Nearest alternative ports of entry included in parentheses

Pittsburg, NH – 8 a.m. – midnight, reduced to 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Beecher Falls)

Morses Line, VT – 8 a.m. – midnight, reduced to 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Highgate Springs)

North Troy, VT – 24/7, reduced to 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Derby Line)

West Berkshire, VT – 24/7, reduced to 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Richford)

Visit https://www.cbp.gov/contact/ports/ to view the hours of operations at all ports of entry.

Read more at CBP

