CBP Field Operations Seizes Nearly $37 Million in Methamphetamine Within Tomato Shipment

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge seized a substantial amount of methamphetamine in a single enforcement action that totaled nearly $37 million in street value.

“Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry have heightened their enforcement strategy when targeting these high-risk commodities, successfully disrupting the flow of deadly narcotics from entering our country.” said Port Director Gregory Alvarez, Laredo Port of Entry. “This record breaking drug bust was an exceptional operation that highlights CBP’s commitment in confronting the drug abuse epidemic.”

The seizure occurred on Wednesday, March 25, when CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a commercial shipment of fresh tomatoes arriving from Mexico. The 2007 Freightliner tractor and shipment was referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection resulting in the discovery of 654 packages containing 1847.91 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the commodity.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $36,957,914.

CBP seized the narcotics, truck and trailer. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)