CBP Finds $13.9M Worth of Cocaine Inside Container Arriving from Dominican Republic

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers seized 1,024 pounds (464.5 kilos) of cocaine found inside a container, which originated in the Dominican Republic and was destined to San Juan, Puerto Rico, onboard the San Juan -Santo Domingo ferry. The estimated value of the seized cocaine is $13.9 million.

“Transnational Criminal Organizations conceal drugs among a multitude of products shipped on the international supply chain”, stated Roberto Vaquero, Assistant Director of Field Operations for Border Security in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Our officers’ remain vigilant to explore all possible venues that smugglers use.”

During inbound operations of the M/V KYDON, a container was sent for an intrusive inspection. The container was opened and CBP Officers discovered twelve duffle bags inside the container, five by the door and seven commingled with the commodity.

The duffle bags were wrapped in clear plastic. One of the duffle bags was opened and “brick shaped” objects were discovered. A CBP K9 alerted to the duffel bags and a field test was positive to the properties of cocaine.

A total of four hundred and fourteen (414) bricks were removed from the duffle bags.

