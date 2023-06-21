CBP Hiring Mission Support Specialists in Maine and Vermont

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is currently hiring Mission Support Specialists within the Office of Field Operations, Boston Field Office, in Maine and Vermont.

“Mission Support Specialists are the backbone of our agency,” said CBP Assistant Commissioner of Human Resources Andrea Bright. “CBP’s workforce is united by our mission to protect our country, and Mission Support Specialists ensure those on the frontline are well positioned to safeguard our borders and facilitate legitimate trade and travel.”

OFO Mission Support Specialists serve a critical role using their expertise in administration (e.g., budget, personnel, travel, space, logistics) to provide advisory and technical services to CBP management and identify ways to improve or enhance CBP’s services. Career opportunities are available in Calais, ME; Houlton, ME; Jackman, ME; Derby Line, VT; Highgate Springs, VT; Saint Albans, VT. Salaries range from $46,696 to $89,835.

CBP is charged with keeping terrorists and their weapons out of the U.S. while facilitating lawful international travel and trade. As the United States’ first unified border entity, CBP takes a comprehensive approach to border management and control, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection into one coordinated and supportive activity.

Interested applicants can visit the Apply Now page on the CBP website to submit a Mission Support Specialist application before it closes June 22.

