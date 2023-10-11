56.4 F
CBP Officers Intercept a Major Attempt to Smuggle Liquid Methamphetamine Worth Nearly $1.5 Million

During the inspection, a CBP officer discovered 942.12 pounds of liquid methamphetamine concealed in the tractor’s fuel tanks.

By Homeland Security Today
CBP officers discovered and extracted more than 900 pounds of liquid methamphetamine that was concealed in a commercial tractor's gas tanks. (CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the San Diego Field Office intercepted a major smuggling attempt of liquid methamphetamine concealed in the fuel tanks of a commercial tractor.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, the driver of the tractor, a 49-year-old woman, applied for entry to the United States via the Otay Mesa cargo facility by presenting a valid B1/B2 border crossing card. CBP officers referred the driver and tractor to the secondary inspection area for further examination.

During the inspection, a CBP officer discovered 942.12 pounds of liquid methamphetamine concealed in the tractor’s fuel tanks. A total of 30 five-gallon buckets were extracted by CBP officers.

“Our officers are 100% committed to safeguarding our borders and are dedicated to disrupting drug trafficking organizations,” said Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa port of entry.

The liquid methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $1,413,180.

The narcotics and tractor were seized by CBP officers. The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.

Read more at CBP

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

