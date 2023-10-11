CBP Officers Intercept a Major Attempt to Smuggle Liquid Methamphetamine Worth Nearly $1.5 Million

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the San Diego Field Office intercepted a major smuggling attempt of liquid methamphetamine concealed in the fuel tanks of a commercial tractor.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, the driver of the tractor, a 49-year-old woman, applied for entry to the United States via the Otay Mesa cargo facility by presenting a valid B1/B2 border crossing card. CBP officers referred the driver and tractor to the secondary inspection area for further examination.

During the inspection, a CBP officer discovered 942.12 pounds of liquid methamphetamine concealed in the tractor’s fuel tanks. A total of 30 five-gallon buckets were extracted by CBP officers.

“Our officers are 100% committed to safeguarding our borders and are dedicated to disrupting drug trafficking organizations,” said Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa port of entry.

The liquid methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $1,413,180.

The narcotics and tractor were seized by CBP officers. The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.

