CBP Officers Intercept Cocaine-Filled Cheese at Presidio Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at the Presidio Port of Entry intercepted 17.8 pounds of cocaine concealed within several wheels of cheese.

“Smugglers will sometimes try to conceal contraband in items that appear innocent to deflect suspicion,” said CBP Presidio Port Director Daniel Mercado. “The thorough and extensive inspections performed by CBP officers stopped this unusual drug load from reaching its intended destination.”

The interception occurred on July 20 when a pick-up truck which arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes was referred for a secondary inspection. During the inspection, CBP officers located four wheels of cheese that had been declared by the driver. The cheese wheels were examined and scanned by the x-ray system revealing anomalies within. CBP officers cut open the cheese and discovered bundles filled with cocaine. A total of seven bundles with a combined weight of 17.8 pounds of cocaine were retrieved from the cheese wheels.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP. The driver, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen, was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations to face charges connected to the failed smuggling attempt.

Read more at CBP