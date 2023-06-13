71.6 F
CBP Officers Seize $4 Million Worth of Narcotics Hidden Within a Shipment of Brussels Sprouts

During the inspection, CBP officers discovered and extracted a total of 148 packages concealed within the floor and roof of the trailer.

By Homeland Security Today
(CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico East Cargo Facility, seize $4 million worth of narcotics in a tractor-trailer containing brussels sprouts.

On June 2, at approximately 7:28 p.m., CBP officers encountered the 51-year-old male driver of a tractor-trailer, with a shipment manifested for brussels sprouts. During initial inspection, a CBP officer referred the driver and tractor-trailer for further examination.

At the inspection area, a non-intrusive inspection was conducted of the tractor-trailer and its shipment, when irregularities were observed. CBP officers requested a CBP human/narcotics detector dog to screen the cargo, to which he alerted CBP officers to the presence of narcotics.

During the inspection, CBP officers discovered and extracted a total of 148 packages concealed within the floor and roof of the trailer. The narcotics were tested and identified as methamphetamine with a total weight of 2,052.20 pounds, with an estimated street value of $4,309,620.

“Smugglers are constantly utilizing innovative methods to conceal narcotics,” said Roque Caza, Calexico Area Port Director. “By combining officer intuition and utilizing advanced technology, officers were able to make a notable discovery within a shipment of produce. Excellent work by our CBP officers.”

The driver was detained for the alleged narcotics smuggling attempt. CBP officers turned the driver over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further disposition.

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer, and narcotics.

