CBP Officers Seize Over $1 Million in Cocaine at Laredo Port of Entry

CBP seized the narcotics and two vehicles. Both drivers in the separate cases were arrested.

By Homeland Security Today
Cocaine seized by CBP officers at the Laredo Port of Entry (CBP photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge and Colombia-Solidarity Bridge seized cocaine that totaled over $1,000,000 in street value.

“Narcotic interdiction continues to be paramount in the CBP border security mission,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “These significant seizures demonstrate the result of our officers’ dedication to combating transnational crime and stopping dangerous drugs from crossing the border.”

The first seizure occurred on Thursday, July 13, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 68-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a 2015 Honda Civic for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 28.10 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had a street value of $375,309.

The second seizure occurred on Saturday, July 15, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 48-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2013 Ford Edge for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 47 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had a street value of $628,752.

The narcotics had a combined street value of $1,004,061.

CBP seized the narcotics and two vehicles. Both drivers in the separate cases were arrested. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizures.

