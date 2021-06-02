CBP Officers Seize Semi-Automatic Weapons Headed for Mexico at Del Rio Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers conducting outbound operations seized semi-automatic weapons, magazines and scopes hidden in futon furniture.

“Our CBP officers continue to do outstanding enforcement work,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “This interception is just one example of the work they do to protect our communities on both sides of the border.”

The seizure occurred on the evening of Tuesday, May 25 at the Del Rio International Bridge, when officers assigned to outbound operations selected a 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle and utility trailer it was pulling were referred for a non-intrusive imaging examination. Upon physical inspection of the vehicle and trailer, eight weapons, eight magazines and two scopes were discovered hidden within futon couches.

The weapons, magazines and scopes were seized by CBP OFO officers. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.

