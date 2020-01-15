December Enforcement Actions Down for Seventh Straight Month

CBP enforcement actions on our Southwest Border decreased by 5% in December as compared to November, representing a 72% decrease since the peak of the humanitarian and border security crisis in May.

On the Southwest Border, CBP conducted 40,620 total enforcement actions in December 2019, including 32,858 apprehensions and 7,762 inadmissibility decisions. This includes a 15% decline in inadmissible aliens at ports of entry and a 2% decline in USBP apprehensions. Enforcement actions involving family units totaled 12,064. Unaccompanied alien children totaled 3,311; and single adults were 24,788, down 4% from November.

“This seven month decline is a direct result of President Trump’s network of policy initiatives and our ability to effectively enforce the law, enhance our border security posture and properly care for those in custody,” said CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan.

The results of these enforcement actions show a decrease across all key demographics (such as unaccompanied children), although single adults represent the smallest decrease. CBP Southwest Border Enforcement Actions fiscal year to date are 33% lower than last fiscal year.

In December, CBP intercepted more than 93,000 pounds of drugs nationwide – a 5% increase over November. Compared to this point in the previous fiscal year, overall drug seizures are up 28%, while fentanyl seizures are up over 80% and heroin seizures are up 27%.

“The cross-border smuggling of illegal drugs continues to threaten communities throughout our nation,” said CBP Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez. “The volume of drugs seized is a sober reminder that we are in the midst of a national security crisis on the Southwest Border.”

Read more at CBP

