DHS Announces Processing of Current Residents of Mexico’s Matamoros Camp into the U.S.

Beginning this week, with the support of the Government of Mexico and international humanitarian organizations, the United States will begin to process current residents of the Matamoros camp in Mexico.

The migrant camp in Matamoros has recently been hard hit by extreme weather in northern Mexico. As President Biden continues to rebuild the nation’s border management in a way that reflects America’s values, addressing humanitarian needs in Matamoros has become a priority. We will work in partnership with the Government of Mexico, and partners on the ground, to facilitate the safe processing of current camp residents who qualify for this program. New arrivals to the Matamoros camp will not gain entry into the United States through this limited process.

This registration and process will be done as quickly as possible with strict enforcement of health and safety protocols and the most vulnerable prioritized for immediate review. Every individual will complete all necessary security screening, as well as testing for COVID-19.

This action is the next phase in the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to a safe, orderly, and humane migration process, while continuing to strictly enforce our existing immigration laws and border security measures.

The government – at all levels – has been clear: Individuals should not believe smugglers or others claiming the border is now open. The Administration will enforce existing immigration laws.

As a reminder, individuals should not approach the border, including at designated ports of entry, unless and until they are approved and receive appointment information through the virtual registration process. Due to the current pandemic, travel restrictions at the border remain in place and will be enforced. Physical presence at a port of entry is not the way to gain access to this phased effort to draw down the MPP program. If individuals believe they were enrolled in MPP, they may register at https://conecta.acnur.org.

