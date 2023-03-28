DHS S&T Awards Funds to London Startup Developing Genuine Presence Assurance Technology for Remote Traveler Verification

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) has issued a Phase 5 award of $749,900 to iProov Limited, a startup based in London, United Kingdom.

iProov will further develop its Genuine Presence Assurance technology in partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to operationally test the capability.

The award stems from an S&T Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) solicitation, seeking novel approaches to help CBP process international travelers at ports of entry.

“We’re constantly looking to elevate DHS tools by incorporating innovative technologies into our existing infrastructure,” said Melissa Oh, SVIP managing director. “The capabilities resulting from iProov’s Phase 5 award will optimize the U.S. entry process and support CBP in providing a superior experience for international travelers.”

iProov completed the first four phases of successfully enhancing its Genuine Presence Assurance technology to integrate with a mobile capability that allows travelers to submit information to CBP to facilitate their processing at ports of entry. The iProov integration provides the assurance that the remote user is a real person authenticating at that moment.

CBP performs numerous duties at U.S. entry control points including crowd control, baggage and cargo inspection, traveler entry interviews, travel documentation review and assisting international travelers. The airport size, timing of aircraft arrivals, and impact from unforeseen weather, security and/or operational issues all play a significant role in passenger volume fluctuation and CBP’s ability to efficiently support travelers. iProov’s enhancements will expand its automation capabilities for required DHS screening procedures, reducing the administrative burden on CBP frontline personnel and enhancing the traveler experience.

iProov will use this phase to broaden the application of its tool.

Read more at DHS S&T