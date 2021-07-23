DHS to Cancel Laredo Sector Border Barrier Contracts

Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is terminating two border barrier contracts in the Laredo Sector that are not necessary to address any life, safety, environmental, or other remediation requirements, as described in the DHS Border Wall Plan implementing President Biden’s Proclamation.

These are the first contracts CBP is terminating since DHS released its Plan for Use of Border Barrier Funds, which lays out the guiding principles framing decisions related to border barrier construction, including ending wall expansion to the extent permitted by law.

The contracts being canceled are for approximately 31 miles of border barrier construction funded with the DHS Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 appropriations.

Construction has not yet started on the two Laredo Sector projects, and no land acquisition has begun. CBP intends to engage in environmental planning concerning these barrier projects, including taking certain actions consistent with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and other statues.

DHS continues to review all other paused border barrier projects and is in the process of determining which projects may be necessary to address life, safety, environmental, or other remediation requirements and where to conduct environmental planning.

The Administration also continues to call on Congress to cancel remaining border wall funding and instead fund smarter border security measures, like border technology and modernization of land ports of entry, that are proven to be more effective at improving safety and security at the border.

Read more at DHS

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)