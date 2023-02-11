Drummond Island Ice Bridge Opens Reporting Requirements for Snowmobilers Traveling into the United States

The Ice Bridge on Drummond Island opened yesterday and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Field Operations encourages snowmobilers in the Eastern Upper Peninsula region of Michigan to use the CBP Reporting Offsite Arrival – Mobile (ROAM) application to report their arrival into the United States when entering from Canada.

CBP ROAM is a free mobile application that allows travelers to report their U.S. entry from Canada to CBP via their personal smart device.

The ROAM application also qualifies as an Alternative Inspection System that satisfies the operator’s legal requirement to report for face-to-face inspection in accordance with 8 CFR 235.1 with some exceptions:

Travelers who require an I-94 entry document,

Travelers who must pay duties on imported goods; and

Other circumstances as applicable.

To use the application, travelers are required to input their biographic information, along with conveyance and trip details, and submit their trip for CBP review; a CBP officer may initiate a video chat if more information is needed. Once the trip is reviewed, travelers will receive a push notification and an email with their admissibility decision. If it is determined that an in-person inspection is necessary, snowmobilers may be directed to an alternative site, where the inspection will be completed by CBP officers from Sault Ste. Marie. Use of ROAM is limited to snowmobilers traveling in the Eastern Upper Peninsula region only at this time.

To get started, download the ROAM app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. A tablet with the ROAM application has also been installed at Drummond Island Yacht Haven, which is not staffed by CBP officers, and may be accessed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Travelers may contact the Sault Ste. Port of Entry at (906) 632-8822 if they require additional assistance.

Read more at CBP