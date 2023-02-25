Full Committee Hearing on the Impact of the Border Crisis on American Communities to be Held

House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN) has announced the first Full Committee hearing of the 118th Congress, which will focus on the impact that the border crisis is having on communities across the United States.

“Whether it’s the overwhelming presence of MS-13 gang violence on Long Island in New York, the crippling impact of the fentanyl crisis across Tennessee, or the influx of illegal aliens being dropped in small towns in Mississippi and North Carolina, every American community bears the brunt of weak border security,” said Chairman Green. “It doesn’t matter how far you physically live from the U.S-Mexico border, this border crisis is taking a toll on every taxpayer’s wallet and Americans’ safety. Our first hearing will clearly and articulately lay out the devastation this crisis is having on our communities and how Americans have been abandoned by President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas as this crisis surfaces in our backyards.”

The full committee hearing entitled “Every State is a Border State: Examining Secretary Mayorkas’ Border Crisis.” will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET at 310 Cannon House Office Building. Witnesses will be announced and are by invitation only.

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at www.youtube.com/HomelandSecurity.

