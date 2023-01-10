37.6 F
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Leader of Drug Trafficking Organization Facing Up to Life in Prison Following Jury Verdict

Fajardo-Albarran received large amounts of methamphetamine from sources in Mexico, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia.

By Homeland Security Today
(DEA)

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that a federal jury has found Uriel Fajardo-Albarran (27, Coleman) guilty of one count of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Fajardo-Albarran faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to evidence presented during the three-day trial, Fajardo-Albarran received large amounts of methamphetamine from sources in Mexico, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia. He then transported the methamphetamine to the Middle District of Florida where he used lower-level dealers to distribute multiple kilograms of the substance each week for approximately two years. Fajardo-Albarran organized the network of distribution after taking over for a supplier who had previously been convicted and sentenced to federal prison.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Gainesville Resident Office, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake City Police Department, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. It is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

If you are aware of controlled substance violations in your community, please submit your anonymous tip through the DEA online Tip Line at Submit a Tip | DEA.gov.  Concerns about prescription drug abuse or diversion can be reported to the DEA through this link: RX Abuse Online Reporting (usdoj.gov).

