Port of Laredo Announces Temporary Modifications to Vehicular Traffic at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Laredo Port of Entry, in agreement with Servicio de Administración Tributaria de Nuevo Laredo (SAT) will be modifying the process and hours of operation of vehicular traffic at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge and will redirect inbound and outbound traffic to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

The impact of COVID-19 has altered cross border activity, which has seen a significant decrease in vehicular traffic as travelers have adjusted to new norms. CBP and SAT will be implementing necessary measures in compliance with federal social distancing guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our workers and the traveling public.

“This temporary change will enable CBP and SAT to maximize resources, continue to provide essential services to the public and observe necessary safety requirements for our employees,” said Port Director Gregory Alvarez, Laredo Port of Entry.

Starting midnight April 1st, Gateway to the Americas Bridge will continue to remain operational 24 hours for pedestrian traffic. Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) SENTRI participants, will only be able to access express lanes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. At all times, all other vehicular traffic will be diverted to the Juarez-Lincoln International and Colombia-Solidarity Bridges, which will be operating at their normal hours.

To avoid any potential delays, CBP encourages travelers to download the CBP Border Wait Times App through their mobile device. The CBP Border Wait Times app displays live estimated wait times and open lane statuses at U.S. land ports of entry.

