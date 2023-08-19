58.7 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, August 19, 2023
spot_img
HomeCBP
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityCBP

San Diego Field Office Seizes Over $22 Million Worth of Narcotics in July

By Kylie Bielby
(CBP photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the San Diego Field Office, conducting security operations at California’s ports of entry with Mexico, seized over $22 million worth of illicit and dangerous drugs during the month of July.

The San Diego Field Office is comprised of the following ports of entry: San Ysidro, Otay Mesa, San Diego air and seaport, the Cross Border Xpress facility, Calexico East/West, Tecate, and Andrade. In July, the following narcotics were seized at those ports:

  • Marijuana – 33 pounds seized ($66,000)
  • Heroin – 40 pounds seized ($325,800)
  • Cocaine – 729 pounds seized ($7,934,400)
  • Fentanyl – 765 pounds seized ($8,672,500)
  • Methamphetamine – 3,888 pounds seized ($5,832,000)

“These impressive results are credited to the men and women serving on the front lines at our ports of entry,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “Their unwavering attention to detail and proactive approach have undoubtedly contributed to the success of keeping these dangerous drugs out of our communities.”

In total, an estimated $22,830,700 worth of narcotics were interdicted in 197 separate incidents. Suspects in these incidents were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation and processing. The narcotics and any associated vehicles used to smuggle the drugs were seized by CBP officers.

Seizures so far in August have included 200 packages of methamphetamine concealed in the spare tire, all four doors, tailgate, engine bay, center console, and backseat area of a vehicle. The vehicle was stopped by CBP officers at Calexico West Port of Entry on August 10.

The San Diego Field Office will continue to work closely with federal, state, local, and Mexican law enforcement partners to crack down on drug smuggling.   

Read more at CBP

Previous articleMore Spider Monkeys Seized by CBP
Next articlePort Authority Welcomes 151 New Police Officers
Kylie Bielby
Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals