Suspected People Smuggler and Migrants Arrested at Motorway Service Station

A man has been arrested in the U.K. by the National Crime Agency (NCA) on suspicion of people smuggling offenses after an operation at a motorway service station.

As part of an investigation into organized immigration crime, NCA officers moved in after witnessing a Romanian registered lorry being broken into at South Mimms services on the M25 motorway at around 4.30a.m. on March 30.

A 38-year-old man was detained on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and is now being questioned. Four other men, three Bangladeshi and one Indian national, were removed from the lorry by police and arrested on suspicion of immigration offenses. They will be dealt with by the immigration authorities.

NCA investigators believe they would have attempted to leave the U.K. in the lorry, without the driver being aware. People smuggling networks operate in both directions across the U.K. border, with the same organized crime groups often involved in bringing migrants in and moving them out.

Read more at the National Crime Agency

