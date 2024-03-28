48.1 F
U.S. Appeals Court Keeps Block on Texas Immigration Law

The Paseo Del Norte border crossing in El Paso, Texas, on May 12, 2023. (Kristina Tanasichuk/HSToday)

A new Texas law that empowers state officials to detain and deport migrants will remain on hold, after a divided appeals court ruling late Tuesday that said the statutes “significantly impair the exercise of discretion by federal immigration officials.”

The 2-1 decision announced by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit follows conflicting rulings over the new state law, which the Supreme Court briefly allowed to take effect last week.

The justices urged the 5th Circuit to take additional action on the law, and a three-member panel of the appeals court temporarily halted it and held a hearing on the matter.

Read the rest of the story at The Washington Post, here.

