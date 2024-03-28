Eight weeks after a major disaster was declared for West Virginia, more than $2 million has been approved for homeowners and renters affected by the severe storms and flooding of Aug. 28-30, 2023.

More than 600 households and businesses have registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to date.

“Exceeding $2 million in disaster assistance for the West Virginia Survivors of the August 2023 flooding is a testament to the whole community approach of recovery,” said FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Jeff Jones. “Our state partner, West Virginia Emergency Management Division, with the full support of the Governor’s Office, has clearly demonstrated their commitment to the citizens of West Virginia by leading the charge for survivors to receive badly needed FEMA funding,” he said.

“The Small Business Administration has supported the effort through processing over 60 application packages,” Jones continued. “The local emergency managers, town and city officials, county health departments, police departments, and numerous private non-profit agencies have worked together to make sure survivors were aware of possible federal assistance. This tireless effort defines West Virginia and we are proud to be here.”

Disaster assistance may include grants to help homeowners and renters pay for essential home repairs, personal property replacement, and serious disaster-related needs. Sixteen housing inspectors have completed more than 500 inspections of disaster-damaged properties to verify damage.

Federal disaster assistance is available to residents of five counties: Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison and Kanawha.