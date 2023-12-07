35.4 F
U.S. Border Patrol is Using AI to Crack Down on Fentanyl Trafficking

A Spokane Sector Border Patrol Agent, along with his canine partner, conducts operations at the Metaline Falls Port of Entry in Metaline Falls, Wash., August 15, 2023. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo by Jerry Glaser)

The days of drug-sniffing dogs aren’t over — but now Customs and Border Protection Agents(CBP) are using AI to track down the precursor chemicals used in fentanyl production in Mexico, to help stop the drug from ever being created.

Why it matters: More than 70,000 Americans died of synthetic opioid overdoses in 2021, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Read the rest at Axios AI here.

