Climate SecurityEmergency Preparedness

White House Announces $6B in Climate Resilience Funding

President Joe Biden announced more than $6 billion in federal funds to strengthen climate resilience efforts across the nation Tuesday, including a broad range of initiatives aimed at boosting infrastructure to withstand the impacts of climate change.

The investment aims to protect more than 21 million acres of public lands and waterways by reducing environmental pollution, which aligns with Biden’s target goal of cutting carbon emissions in half by 2030, the White House said.

The funding announcement took place as Biden was on his way to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ gathering in San Francisco, where he will deliver remarks on his administration’s efforts to address the climate crisis.

