67.8 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCoronavirus
Subject Matter AreasCoronavirusCounterterrorism

Texas Man Indicted for Sending Violent Threats to Doctor Who Advocates COVID-19 Vaccine

"I can’t wait for the shooting to start" one of the threats said while referencing the doctor’s race and national origin.

By Homeland Security Today

A federal grand jury in Baltimore, Maryland, has indicted a Texas man for sending a threatening communication to a Maryland doctor.

The indictment was unsealed today following the arrest of Scott Eli Harris, 51, of Aubrey, Texas, who is scheduled to have an initial appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 13, in U.S. District Court in Plano, Texas.

The indictment charges Harris with a single count of willfully transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure another person. Specifically, it alleges that Harris sent a message from his cellular phone to the doctor, who had been a vocal proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, that included violent and explicit threats, such as, “Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12 gauge promises I won’t,” and “… I can’t wait for the shooting to start.” The message also referenced the doctor’s race and national origin.

If convicted, Harris faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The indictment was announced by Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron for the District of Maryland and Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the FBI Baltimore Field Office.

This case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney P. Michael Cunningham of the District of Maryland and Trial Attorney Katherine G. DeVar of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

Read more at the Justice Department

Previous articleCIS Ombudsman’s Resource: USCIS Contact Center Tip Sheet
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.