CIS Ombudsman’s Resource: USCIS Contact Center Tip Sheet

The CIS Ombudsman has published a Tip Sheet on how to communicate effectively with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Contact Center. USCIS encourages the use of online self-help tools and inquiry channels to ensure the best use of live telephonic assistance.

The CIS Ombudsman’s USCIS Contact Center Tip Sheet provides guidance on:

when to call the USCIS Contact Center;

who can receive case information;

how to navigate the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system;

when to expect USCIS call-backs; and

using an interpreter when receiving live assistance.

In addition, the Tip Sheet addresses how and when to use the USCIS Contact Center to reschedule appointments and interviews, how to request expedited processing, as well as how the agency seeks to ensure USCIS Contact Center representatives provide accurate and helpful information to callers.

More Information

The CIS Ombudsman continues to encourage USCIS to become more transparent regarding access to its tools, especially where live assistance is required to access a benefit. The CIS Ombudsman has written in recent Annual Reports to Congress, including in its 2021 Annual Report, on the challenges USCIS is experiencing to meet its mission to keep applicants informed of adjudication progress. The USCIS Contact Center’s limited resources are focused on helping those seeking to reschedule appointments and interviews.

Please visit USCIS’ website for more details about the USCIS Contact Center.