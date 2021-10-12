67.8 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCustoms & Immigration
Subject Matter AreasCustoms & ImmigrationUSCIS

CIS Ombudsman’s Resource: USCIS Contact Center Tip Sheet

The CIS Ombudsman continues to encourage USCIS to become more transparent regarding access to its tools, especially where live assistance is required to access a benefit.

By Homeland Security Today

The CIS Ombudsman has published a Tip Sheet on how to communicate effectively with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Contact Center. USCIS encourages the use of online self-help tools and inquiry channels to ensure the best use of live telephonic assistance.

The CIS Ombudsman’s USCIS Contact Center Tip Sheet provides guidance on:

  • when to call the USCIS Contact Center;
  • who can receive case information;
  • how to navigate the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system;
  • when to expect USCIS call-backs; and
  • using an interpreter when receiving live assistance.

In addition, the Tip Sheet addresses how and when to use the USCIS Contact Center to reschedule appointments and interviews, how to request expedited processing, as well as how the agency seeks to ensure USCIS Contact Center representatives provide accurate and helpful information to callers.

More Information

The CIS Ombudsman continues to encourage USCIS to become more transparent regarding access to its tools, especially where live assistance is required to access a benefit. The CIS Ombudsman has written in recent Annual Reports to Congress, including in its 2021 Annual Report, on the challenges USCIS is experiencing to meet its mission to keep applicants informed of adjudication progress. The USCIS Contact Center’s limited resources are focused on helping those seeking to reschedule appointments and interviews.

Please visit USCIS’ website for more details about the USCIS Contact Center.

Previous articleRemembering the USS Cole Attack 21 Years Later
Next articleTexas Man Indicted for Sending Violent Threats to Doctor Who Advocates COVID-19 Vaccine
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.