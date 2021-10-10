4chan User Linked to Alberta Man Charged in Extremism Investigation

To the largely anonymous world of 4chan, Moleman was an outlier: an outlandish figure who liked to dig tunnels, shoot guns and thumb his nose at authority.

Unlike other users on the notorious message board site, Moleman made no secret of his real-world location, posting alleged photos of himself and his friends at recognizable locations around Edmonton wearing camouflage and other military gear.

Prosecutors claim Moleman is Kelvin Gregory Maure, the 26-year-old alleged right-wing extremist arrested after police turned up a cache of weapons and explosives at his Parkland County home earlier this year.

