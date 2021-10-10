71.2 F
Washington D.C.
Sunday, October 10, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCounterterrorism
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

4chan User Linked to Alberta Man Charged in Extremism Investigation

Unlike other users on the notorious message board site, Moleman made no secret of his real-world location.

By Homeland Security Today

To the largely anonymous world of 4chan, Moleman was an outlier: an outlandish figure who liked to dig tunnels, shoot guns and thumb his nose at authority.

Unlike other users on the notorious message board site, Moleman made no secret of his real-world location, posting alleged photos of himself and his friends at recognizable locations around Edmonton wearing camouflage and other military gear.

Prosecutors claim Moleman is Kelvin Gregory Maure, the 26-year-old alleged right-wing extremist arrested after police turned up a cache of weapons and explosives at his Parkland County home earlier this year.

Read more at Edmonton Journal

Previous articleGermany Suspends Soldiers in Military Guard Over Far-Right Allegations
Next articlePentagon Begins ‘Continuous Vetting’ of All Troops for Insider Threats, Extremism; Social Media May Come Next
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.