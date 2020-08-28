AFRICOM: Al Shabaab a ‘Dangerous Enemy’ Posing Threat to Region and United States

Statement attributed to Col. Chris Karns, director of public affairs, U.S. Africa Command

Al-Shabaab Terrorist Network: The Nature of this Enemy

U.S. Africa Command continues to train Somali forces and support operations with precision airstrikes. In 2020, U.S. Africa Command has conducted 46 airstrikes to degrade the Al-Shabaab terrorist network.

Al-Shabaab is a dangerous enemy that presents a threat to Somalia, its neighbors, and the United States. This Al-Qaeda aligned terrorist organization increasingly employs lies, engages in criminal acts, and blends into communities to create fear and intimidate local populations. They have engaged in a series of violent acts with no regard for the Laws of Armed Conflict, to include previously attacking a hospital and deliberately seeking to place civilians in harm’s way using protected structures, such as mosques, for military and offensive fighting purposes.

Al-Shabaab routinely attacks Somali citizens, military forces, and partners. Somali forces, the U.S., and international partners work toward preserving life while increasing security, stability, and ultimately, the long-term possibility of increased prosperity. Al-Shabaab relies on misinformation and lies, and the group continues to put out false information to include this week’s erroneous claim about the death of U.S. forces in an attack.

U.S. Africa Command will continue to expose the nature of this enemy and who and what they represent—an empty future.

Read more at AFRICOM

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)