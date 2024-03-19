35 F
Counterterrorism

American Nonprofit Tied to UNRWA Sued by Oct. 7 Survivors for ‘Aiding and Abetting’ Hamas Terrorists

UNRWA USA accused of providing material support for terrorists 'under the guise of humanitarian assistance'

UNRWA
UNRWA

An American nonprofit that has raised millions of dollars for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East – commonly known as UNRWA, – is being sued by 10 survivors and family members of slain victims of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on southern Israel who argue the U.S.-based group knowingly provided material support for Hamas and terrorist activities for years.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of Lishay Lavi, Noach Newman, Adin Gess, Maya Parizer, Natalie Sanandaji, Yoni Diller, Hagar Almog, David Bromberg, Lior Bar Or and Ariel Ein-Gal against the UNRWA USA National Committee., claiming that UNRWA USA and UNRWA are “[i]nextricably [l]inked” in supporting Hamas.

“501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations generally do good work. They feed the hungry, help the poor, and house the homeless. But on some very rare occasions, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization finances an international terrorist plot that kills over 1,200 innocent people,” the lawsuit says. “This case involves one of those rare occasions.”

Read the rest of the story at Fox News, here.

