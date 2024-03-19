A specialized Marine anti-terrorism unit is on the ground in Haiti on Thursday to help protect the American embassy and potentially evacuate personnel, the U.S. Southern Command tells Fox News.

The development comes as the Commander of U.S. Southern Command, Gen. Laura Richardson, told the Senate Armed Services Committee in a hearing this morning that U.S. SOUTHCOM is prepared for a noncombatant evacuation operation of U.S. personnel in Haiti if required.

“We’re ready at any time for any type of crisis,” Richardson said, adding that “we put in all of the necessary measures… for any of the plans to be activated.”

