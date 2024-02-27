60.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Counterterrorism

Blinken Meets Iraqi Kurdistan PM in Washington Amid Regional Tension

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with Iraqi Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani at the Department of State.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Washington on Monday amid rising tension in Iraq over calls for the removal of US anti-ISIS coalition troops.

“The United States has a long partnership with the … Kurdistan Regional Government,” Mr Blinken said before the meeting.

“And it’s a partnership that is cemented first and foremost in shared values, shared interests and also a shared history of sacrifice together.”

Read the rest of the story at The National, here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

