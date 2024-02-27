Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Washington on Monday amid rising tension in Iraq over calls for the removal of US anti-ISIS coalition troops.

“The United States has a long partnership with the … Kurdistan Regional Government,” Mr Blinken said before the meeting.

“And it’s a partnership that is cemented first and foremost in shared values, shared interests and also a shared history of sacrifice together.”

Read the rest of the story at The National, here.