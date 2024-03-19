35 F
Collins Probes U.S. National Security Heads Over Biden’s Failed Afghanistan Withdrawal, Terrorism, and Foreign Criminal Operations

Sen. Susan Collins
Key U.S. intelligence officials have faced a series of probing questions from lawmakers this week, including Maine Sen. Susan Collins (R), concerning pressing national security threats related to foreign terrorism, the use of new and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Sen. Collins, a member of the Select Committee, has grilled top officials from the federal intelligence community, including Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines and FBI Director Christopher Wray, as part of the annual open hearings held by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

As reported Monday by the Maine Wire, Collins grilled Director Wray over the threats posed to Mainers by criminal drug-trafficking organizations, particularly the Asian Transnational Criminal Organizations (ATCO) that have been the center of our ongoing “Triad Weed” investigative series.

Read the rest of the story at Maine Wire, here.

