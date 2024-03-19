35.6 F
Migrant Caught at Border Claimed to Be Hezbollah Terrorist

Basel Bassel Ebbadi said he intended to travel to New York, per sources

An illegal migrant caught in Texas near the Mexico border earlier this month claimed he’s a member of the terror network Hezbollah, was bound for New York and intended to make a bomb, sources confirmed to Fox News.

Basel Bassel Ebbadi, a 22-year-old Lebanese migrant, was caught in the El Paso sector on March 9, the Department of Homeland Security/Customs and Border Protection sources said, confirming the authenticity of a memo reported in the New York Post. Fox News is told further investigation will determine if he truly had terror ties and planned to launch an attack in the U.S.; the sources warned that volunteering terror connections would be highly unusual.

Ebbadi has remained in U.S. custody and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has been investigating the authenticity of his claims, the sources added.

Read the rest of the story at Fox News, here.

