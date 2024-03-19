Qatar National Bank and Qatar Charity are seeking the identities of individuals who supplied unreliable evidence used in a lawsuit brought by the family of an American journalist beheaded by the Islamic State group, according to legal documents filed in the US.

Steven Sotloff and another American journalist, James Foley, were in Syria covering the war when members of the terrorist organization captured, tortured, and then killed them in 2014. ISIS published videos of their executions online directed at US government officials.

In a lawsuit filed in Florida court in May 2022, Sotloff’s family alleged the Qatari entities wired $800,000 to ISIS judge Fadhel al Salim, who ordered his execution. The family claimed Qatar knowingly funded extremist insurgents in order to destabilize the Syrian government and named Qatar National Bank and Qatar Charity as co-conspirators that were allegedly directed to facilitate transactions that funded Islamic State. After finding a key piece of evidence was potentially forged, and at the request of both sides, the US court dismissed the case with prejudice last year.

Read the rest of the story at Bloomberg, here.