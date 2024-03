The days leading up to the holy month of Ramadan are some of the busiest for store owners in the central market in the city of Qamishli in northeast Syria.

Abdel Aziz Bessam has been selling meat at the market in Qamishli for the past 35 years.

He said the only time he closed his store was when ISIS came close to the city. He and his family fled to the nearby village for safety.

Read the rest of the story at The World, here.