Colorado Man Arrested on Terrorism Charges at Denver International Airport

By Homeland Security Today
Meyer was arrested as he attempted to board an international flight. (Denver International Airport photo)

The Department of Justice has announced that a man was arrested as he attempted to board an international flight at Denver International Airport on July 14.

Davin Daniel Meyer, 18, of Castle Rock is charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and made his initial appearance in federal court on July 17.

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Meyer pledged an oath of allegiance to the leader of ISIS, and intended to travel to serve as a fighter for ISIS in Iraq.

The FBI Denver Field Office is investigating the case, with assistance provided by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Hindman for the District of Colorado is prosecuting the case, with the assistance of Jennifer Levy of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

Read more at the Justice Department

