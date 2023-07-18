70.7 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasEducation and TrainingHuman Trafficking

U.S. Attorney Thompson to Announce Human Trafficking Training Initiative for Educators and Social Workers

By Homeland Security Today

United States Attorney Will Thompson is announcing new training tools to help better identify and report human trafficking and rescue child victims.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office partnered with the West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Center for Children’s Justice to create training videos specifically for teachers and child protective services workers. 

Leaders from those organizations will join Thompson at the Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse in Charleston today, July 18, for the announcement along with officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the West Virginia Department of Education, the West Virginia Board of Education, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the West Virginia Fusion Center, and Cabell, Kanawha, Mercer and Wayne county schools.

Read more at the Justice Department

Previous articleColorado Man Arrested on Terrorism Charges at Denver International Airport
Next articleBipartisan Bill Introduced to Bolster Northern Border Security
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals