Family Concludes Former FBI Agent Robert Levinson Died in Iran

The family of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who disappeared 13 years ago on an island off Iran, said Wednesday that he died while being held in Iran as the longest-held hostage in American history.

“We recently received information from US officials that has led both them and us to conclude that our wonderful husband and father died while in Iranian custody,” his family said in a statement Wednesday.

Relatives said they did not know how or when he died, “only that it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

